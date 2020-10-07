Menu
2018 Chevrolet Express

48,167 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2018 Chevrolet Express

2018 Chevrolet Express

LT 6.0L V8, 12 Passenger, Rev Camera

2018 Chevrolet Express

LT 6.0L V8, 12 Passenger, Rev Camera

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,167KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6053739
  • Stock #: B3474(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GAWGFFG2J1257260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 48,167 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..  

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..    

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..     

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

 

Hard to Find!! 12 Passenger Express 2500 Van.. Extra Clean with NO Accident Claims and Only 48,167 Kms..

2018 Chevrolet Express 2500 LT 12 Passenger Van, 6.0L V8 Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control with Rear Controls, Rear Air and Heat, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Information Center, Power Mirrors, Auto Headlamps and More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 48,167 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $33,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available.. 

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..) 

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!! 

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3474..

Dealer# 31138

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
WiFi Hotspot

