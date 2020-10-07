2018 Chevrolet Express

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire WiFi Hotspot

