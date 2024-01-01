Menu
Experience elegance and performance in our 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT, presented in a sleek and modern design. With 133,676 km on the odometer and a clean Carfax history, this refined sedan combines advanced features with a sophisticated road presence.

The Malibu LT epitomizes comfort, featuring a well-crafted interior with high-quality materials that ensure an exceptionally comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. The spacious cabin offers ample room and thoughtful details, making it perfect for both daily commutes and long road trips.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, this Chevrolet Malibu LT ensures youre always connected, with features like a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. The sleek exterior design adds to the vehicles stylish and timeless appeal.

With its efficient and smooth-performing engine, this Malibu delivers a balanced driving experience, offering both performance and fuel economy. The clean Carfax history report underscores its well-maintained condition and reliability.

This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT is an ideal choice for those seeking a midsize sedan that delivers comfort, style, and dependability. Elevate your driving experience today.

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

133,676 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-337-7172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,676KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST8JF181680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AABC139
  • Mileage 133,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience elegance and performance in our 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT, presented in a sleek and modern design. With 133,676 km on the odometer and a clean Carfax history, this refined sedan combines advanced features with a sophisticated road presence.
The Malibu LT epitomizes comfort, featuring a well-crafted interior with high-quality materials that ensure an exceptionally comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. The spacious cabin offers ample room and thoughtful details, making it perfect for both daily commutes and long road trips.
Equipped with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, this Chevrolet Malibu LT ensures you're always connected, with features like a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. The sleek exterior design adds to the vehicle's stylish and timeless appeal.
With its efficient and smooth-performing engine, this Malibu delivers a balanced driving experience, offering both performance and fuel economy. The clean Carfax history report underscores its well-maintained condition and reliability.
This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT is an ideal choice for those seeking a midsize sedan that delivers comfort, style, and dependability. Elevate your driving experience today.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents BC

AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-337-XXXX

604-337-7172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents BC

604-337-7172

2018 Chevrolet Malibu