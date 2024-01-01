$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-337-7172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,676KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST8JF181680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AABC139
- Mileage 133,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience elegance and performance in our 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT, presented in a sleek and modern design. With 133,676 km on the odometer and a clean Carfax history, this refined sedan combines advanced features with a sophisticated road presence.
The Malibu LT epitomizes comfort, featuring a well-crafted interior with high-quality materials that ensure an exceptionally comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. The spacious cabin offers ample room and thoughtful details, making it perfect for both daily commutes and long road trips.
Equipped with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, this Chevrolet Malibu LT ensures you're always connected, with features like a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. The sleek exterior design adds to the vehicle's stylish and timeless appeal.
With its efficient and smooth-performing engine, this Malibu delivers a balanced driving experience, offering both performance and fuel economy. The clean Carfax history report underscores its well-maintained condition and reliability.
This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT is an ideal choice for those seeking a midsize sedan that delivers comfort, style, and dependability. Elevate your driving experience today.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
