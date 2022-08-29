$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Remote Start - Android Auto
75,455KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9235147
- Stock #: L8969
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4JF208969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Offering impressive safety, exceptional efficiency and seamless connectivity, this Chevrolet Malibu is thoughtfully engineered with everything you expect and more. This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Langley.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 75,455 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, larger aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, a rear view camera and a remote vehicle starter. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wifi, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
