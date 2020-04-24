Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ-2LZ, Z71-4x4 Crew 6.6 Ft Box, 6.2L, Like New!!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ-2LZ, Z71-4x4 Crew 6.6 Ft Box, 6.2L, Like New!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,030KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4936422
  • Stock #: B3359(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ1JG298614
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..

((( To book an Appointment Call Glenn at 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or email glenn@carboyz.ca )))

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

Like New!! One Owner, Local Top Model B.C. Truck with Only 34,030 Kms.. Very Well Looked After!!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Plus w/2LZ, Z71 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.2L V8 VVT with Active Fuel Management, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Wifi Hotspot, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Auto High Beam, Remote Start, LED Headlights, Power Pedals, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bose Sound, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, Wireless Charging, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Power Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels and So Much More..

Warranty Remaining.. Only 34,030 Kms..

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $47,900.00.. Save thousands From New..(MSRP was $71,545.00)
(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
 Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3359..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

