This vehicle is Safety Certified.
!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
Like New!! One Owner, Local Top Model B.C. Truck with Only 34,030 Kms.. Very Well Looked After!!
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Plus w/2LZ, Z71 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.2L V8 VVT with Active Fuel Management, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Wifi Hotspot, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Auto High Beam, Remote Start, LED Headlights, Power Pedals, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bose Sound, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, Wireless Charging, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Power Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels and So Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 34,030 Kms..
Priced at Only $47,900.00.. Save thousands From New..(MSRP was $71,545.00)
