Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

50,591 KM

Details Description Features

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Z71 4x4, Htd Seats, Console, 20's, Like New!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Z71 4x4, Htd Seats, Console, 20's, Like New!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,591KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7821912
  • Stock #: B3677(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3GCUKRECXJG584018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Immaculate!! One Owner Truck with No Accident Claims and Only 50,591 Kms!! Very Well Taken Care of and Serviced..

New All Weather All Terrain Tires Just Installed.. 

 

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z71 4x4, LT Plus Package, True North Edition, Crew Cab, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Front Bucker Seats, Center Console, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, 8 Inch Colour Touch Screen, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, 4G Lite WiFi, Wireless Charging, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Power Pedals, Remote Locking Tailgate, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, HID Headlights, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels and More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 50,591 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $48,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..  

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3677.. 

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2016 Honda Civic EX-...
 121,296 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge Limit...
 101,550 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 101,005 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory