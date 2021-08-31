+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Immaculate!! One Owner Truck with No Accident Claims and Only 50,591 Kms!! Very Well Taken Care of and Serviced..
New All Weather All Terrain Tires Just Installed..
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z71 4x4, LT Plus Package, True North Edition, Crew Cab, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Front Bucker Seats, Center Console, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, 8 Inch Colour Touch Screen, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, 4G Lite WiFi, Wireless Charging, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Power Pedals, Remote Locking Tailgate, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, HID Headlights, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels and More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 50,591 Kms..
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $48,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3677..
Dealer# 31138.
