Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

118,197 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Z71 4x4, 6.5 Box, 4" LIFT, Flares, New A/T's!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Z71 4x4, 6.5 Box, 4" LIFT, Flares, New A/T's!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

118,197KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8556293
  • Stock #: B3747(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC0JG200232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 118,197 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Inch BDS LIFT, Pocket Style Fender Flares, Brand New 33 Inch All Terrain Tries, 20 Inch Fuel Rims.. No Accident Claims!! 

 

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, 8 Inch Colour Touch Screen, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, 4G Lite WiFi, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Remote Locking Tailgate, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Spray in Box Liner and More..

 

Warranty Available.. 118,197 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $43,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3747.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2010 Ford Ranger Spo...
 127,810 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra P...
 75,212 KM
$53,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Frontier...
 40,570 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory