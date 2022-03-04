$43,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LT Z71 4x4, 6.5 Box, 4" LIFT, Flares, New A/T's!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8556293
- Stock #: B3747(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3GCUKREC0JG200232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 118,197 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Inch BDS LIFT, Pocket Style Fender Flares, Brand New 33 Inch All Terrain Tries, 20 Inch Fuel Rims.. No Accident Claims!!
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, 8 Inch Colour Touch Screen, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, 4G Lite WiFi, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Remote Locking Tailgate, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Spray in Box Liner and More..
Warranty Available.. 118,197 Kms..
Vehicle Features
