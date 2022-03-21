Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,058 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
4WD Crew Cab 153.0" Custom

Location

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,058KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696582
  • Stock #: RT1229
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC4JG164551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour DARK ASH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 69,058 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in! Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD! This truck is packed with features and ready for any adventure. This trucks includes packages like, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seating and the Custom Convenience Package. You don't want to miss out on this!

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD 5.3L V8 Crew Cab 153" is loaded with features like

  • All Season Tires (P275/55R20)
  • Front Bench Seating
  • Trailer Hitch Receiver
  • Leather Seats
  • Bucket Seats
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Door Locks
  • Satellite Radio
  • Power Windows
  • Deep Tint Windows
  • Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Trailer Brake Controller
  • Auto Locking Rear Differential
  • Traction Control
  • Spray-On Bed Liner
  • OnStar 4G LTE WiFi HotSpot
  • Backup Camera
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • And much much more!!

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

