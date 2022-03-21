$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 153.0" Custom
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8696582
- Stock #: RT1229
- VIN: 3GCUKPEC4JG164551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour DARK ASH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 69,058 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in! Check out this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD! This truck is packed with features and ready for any adventure. This trucks includes packages like, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seating and the Custom Convenience Package. You don't want to miss out on this!
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD 5.3L V8 Crew Cab 153" is loaded with features like
- All Season Tires (P275/55R20)
- Front Bench Seating
- Trailer Hitch Receiver
- Leather Seats
- Bucket Seats
- Rear Window Defroster
- Keyless Entry
- Power Door Locks
- Satellite Radio
- Power Windows
- Deep Tint Windows
- Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Trailer Brake Controller
- Auto Locking Rear Differential
- Traction Control
- Spray-On Bed Liner
- OnStar 4G LTE WiFi HotSpot
- Backup Camera
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- And much much more!!
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.