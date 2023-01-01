$53,888+ tax & licensing
$53,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ Z71 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI LIFTED TUNED
Location
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
292,831KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9837257
- Stock #: 14681-42
- VIN: 1GC1KWEY7JF126323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 292,831 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4