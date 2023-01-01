Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

292,831 KM

Details

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

HD LTZ Z71 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI LIFTED TUNED

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

292,831KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9837257
  • Stock #: 14681-42
  • VIN: 1GC1KWEY7JF126323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 292,831 KM

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory