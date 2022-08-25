$79,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
LTZ Z71 4x4, Diesel, Like New, Local, 32,000 Kms!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$79,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8990986
- Stock #: B3804(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GC4K0CYXJF175335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Absolutely Like New!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Duramax Truck with under 32,000 Kms!!. Meticulously Looked After and Maintained at Dueck GM.. Service History on File!!
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, LTZ Plus Package, Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Fully Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Power Pedals, Memory Seat, Wireless Charging, WiFi HotSpot, Remote Start, Exhaust Brake, Power Sliding Rear Window, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle, Power Folding Folding Tow Mirrors, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Bose Sound System, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, Folding Tonneau Cover and More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 31,960 Kms..
!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $79,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3804..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.