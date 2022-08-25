Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

31,960 KM

Details Description Features

$79,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

LTZ Z71 4x4, Diesel, Like New, Local, 32,000 Kms!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

LTZ Z71 4x4, Diesel, Like New, Local, 32,000 Kms!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

31,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8990986
  • Stock #: B3804(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GC4K0CYXJF175335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely Like New!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Duramax Truck with under 32,000 Kms!!. Meticulously Looked After and Maintained at Dueck GM.. Service History on File!!  

 

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, LTZ Plus Package, Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Fully Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist, Heated and Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Power Pedals, Memory Seat, Wireless Charging, WiFi HotSpot, Remote Start, Exhaust Brake, Power Sliding Rear Window, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle, Power Folding Folding Tow Mirrors, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Bose Sound System, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, Folding Tonneau Cover and More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 31,960 Kms.. 

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $79,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3804.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2021 Nissan NV 3500 ...
 12,961 KM
$61,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 125,470 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango S...
 97,804 KM
$63,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory