2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

129,881 KM

Details Description Features

$74,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

LTZ LB Z71 4WD DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF FUEL LIFTED

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

129,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7517556
  • Stock #: 14010
  • VIN: 1GC4K0EY5JF117467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this great Chevrolet! For drivers seeking the ultimate in off-road versatility, this vehicle readily steps up to the challenge! Top features include front fog lights, a power seat, turn signal indicator mirrors, and leather upholstery. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Box liner
Step Bumper
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

