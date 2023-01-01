$29,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2018 Chrysler 300
2018 Chrysler 300
300S
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$29,966
+ taxes & licensing
79,430KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9590509
- Stock #: P214693
- VIN: 2C3CCABG6JH285602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P214693
- Mileage 79,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
LOW RATES
BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
$0 DOWN FINANCING
2018 Chrysler 300S APPLE CARPLAY - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - KEYLESS GO - PUSH START - REMOTE STARTER BLACK ON BLACK POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS - HEAT STEERING BIG PANORAMIC SUNROOF UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS
ALL OAC. STOCK # P214693 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND 12% TAX DEALER # 31301
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4