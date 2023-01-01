Menu
2018 Chrysler 300

79,430 KM

$29,966

+ tax & licensing
$29,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2018 Chrysler 300

2018 Chrysler 300

300S

2018 Chrysler 300

300S

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$29,966

+ taxes & licensing

79,430KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9590509
  Stock #: P214693
  VIN: 2C3CCABG6JH285602

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # P214693
  Mileage 79,430 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/used/Chrysler-300-2018-id9381328.html

Vehicle Features

2018 Chrysler 300S APPLE CARPLAY - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - KEYLESS GO - PUSH START - REMOTE STARTER BLACK ON BLACK POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS - HEAT STEERING BIG PANORAMIC SUNROOF UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS
ALL OAC. STOCK # P214693 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND 12% TAX DEALER # 31301

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

