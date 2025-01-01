$25,996+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Charger
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$25,996
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P215365
- Mileage 80,293 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 DODGE CHARGER SXT
Stock Number: P215365
LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Remote Starter, Keyless Go, Push Start, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth.
Available warranty options
Call or Text: 604-533-4499
Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com
Dealer #31301
Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes
All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881