Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 DODGE CHARGER SXT Stock Number: P215365 LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Remote Starter, Keyless Go, Push Start, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth. Available warranty options Call or Text: 604-533-4499 Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com Dealer #31301 Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)

2018 Dodge Charger

80,293 KM

Details Description

$25,996

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Charger

Watch This Vehicle
12723990

2018 Dodge Charger

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 12723990
  2. 12723990
  3. 12723990
  4. 12723990
  5. 12723990
  6. 12723990
  7. 12723990
  8. 12723990
  9. 12723990
  10. 12723990
  11. 12723990
  12. 12723990
  13. 12723990
  14. 12723990
Contact Seller

$25,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,293KM
VIN 2C3CDXBG8JH279753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P215365
  • Mileage 80,293 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 DODGE CHARGER SXT
Stock Number: P215365

LED Headlights, Alloys, 5 Passenger Seating, Remote Starter, Keyless Go, Push Start, Backup Camera, Power Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth.
Available warranty options

Call or Text: 604-533-4499

Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com

Dealer #31301
Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes

All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

Used 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid for sale in Langley, BC
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid 36,132 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Stinger for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Kia Stinger 44,488 KM $33,996 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Tesla Model Y 39,009 KM $45,966 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,996

+ taxes & licensing>

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2018 Dodge Charger