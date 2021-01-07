+ taxes & licensing
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
New to our lot is this really nice 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Edition. Powered by the smooth 3.6L V6 and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Low kilometers on this one and ready to go. Lots of great options as well including the following.
Air Conditioning, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Rear Hatch, Stow and Go Seating, AM/FM/CD radio with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Tilt, Cruise, Rear Air and Heat, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels and much more.
Only 36,700 original km's on this one. No accidents.
