Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

36,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus 3.6L V6 6 SPD AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus 3.6L V6 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

36,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6606497
  • Stock #: R2855
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG8JR288370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 36,700 KM

Vehicle Description

New to our lot is this really nice 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Edition. Powered by the smooth 3.6L V6 and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Low kilometers on this one and ready to go. Lots of great options as well including the following.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Rear Hatch, Stow and Go Seating, AM/FM/CD radio with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Tilt, Cruise, Rear Air and Heat, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels and much more.

 

Only 36,700 original km's on this one. No accidents.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2020 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 22,000 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 20,000 KM
$53,335 + tax & lic
2020 RAM ProMaster H...
 7,000 KM
$41,555 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory