2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

20,655 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE PLUS U-CONNECT CLIMATE GROUP REAR STOW&GO BACKU

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE PLUS U-CONNECT CLIMATE GROUP REAR STOW&GO BACKU

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

20,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8054965
  Stock #: 14196
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8JR309365

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14196
  Mileage 20,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? This Dodge won't be on the lot long! Feature-packed and decked out! This model accommodates 7 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: delay-off headlights, tilt steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

