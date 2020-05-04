Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

GT Ultimate AWD, Nav, DVD, Sunroof, Leather

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,661KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4967229
  • Stock #: B3360(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG8JT477102
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times.. 
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or email glenn@carboyz.ca )))

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

Extra Clean, Local Lower Mainland, Top Model AWD 7 Passenger SUV with NO Accident Claims!! Only 27,661 Kms.. Factory Warranty..

2018 Dodge Journey GT Ultimate, AWD, 3.6L Pentastar V6 VVT, Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Navigation, DVD, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Alpine Premium Sound with Subwoofer, Uconnect Voice Command with Bluetooth, Factory Remote Start, Smart Key Keyless Entry with Push Button Start, Tri-Zone Temperature Control, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels and SO Much More..
 
Warranty Remaining.. Only 27,661 Kms..

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $25,900.00.. (MSRP was $42,385.00)
(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3360..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

604-533-3400

1-888-922-7269

