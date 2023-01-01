Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

140,880 KM

Details Description

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

3.5L 4WD LEATHER SUNROOF'S CAMERA 7-PASSANGER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

3.5L 4WD LEATHER SUNROOF'S CAMERA 7-PASSANGER

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 9568018
  2. 9568018
  3. 9568018
  4. 9568018
  5. 9568018
  6. 9568018
  7. 9568018
  8. 9568018
  9. 9568018
  10. 9568018
  11. 9568018
  12. 9568018
  13. 9568018
  14. 9568018
  15. 9568018
  16. 9568018
  17. 9568018
  18. 9568018
  19. 9568018
  20. 9568018
  21. 9568018
  22. 9568018
  23. 9568018
  24. 9568018
  25. 9568018
  26. 9568018
  27. 9568018
  28. 9568018
  29. 9568018
  30. 9568018
  31. 9568018
  32. 9568018
  33. 9568018
  34. 9568018
Contact Seller

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

140,880KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9568018
  • Stock #: 14626
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D8XJGA86369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14626
  • Mileage 140,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! Top features include remote keyless entry, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, rear wipers, and cruise control. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

2021 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 57,891 KM
$45,788 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 116,209 KM
$29,788 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 398,721 KM
$22,688 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory