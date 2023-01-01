$26,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
3.5L 4WD LEATHER SUNROOF'S CAMERA 7-PASSANGER
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
- Listing ID: 9568018
- Stock #: 14626
- VIN: 1FM5K8D8XJGA86369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,880 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! Top features include remote keyless entry, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, rear wipers, and cruise control. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
