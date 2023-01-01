Menu
<p>2018 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab, 3.5L Automatic, Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/Bluetooth, All Weather Mats, Step Bars, Rhino Lined Bed, Extra Clean Truck with Only 96,700 kilometres!</p>

2018 Ford F-150

96,700 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT CREW

2018 Ford F-150

XLT CREW

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG9JKD96942

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,700 KM

2018 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab, 3.5L Automatic, Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/Bluetooth, All Weather Mats, Step Bars, Rhino Lined Bed, Extra Clean Truck with Only 96,700 kilometres!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2018 Ford F-150