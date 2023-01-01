$29,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
XLT CREW
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
96,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG9JKD96942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab, 3.5L Automatic, Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/Bluetooth, All Weather Mats, Step Bars, Rhino Lined Bed, Extra Clean Truck with Only 96,700 kilometres!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Ford F-150