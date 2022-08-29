$47,795 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 3 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9051574

9051574 Stock #: P214580

P214580 VIN: 1FTEW1E59JKE05004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gris

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # P214580

Mileage 68,337 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2018 FORD F-150 XLT - LIFTED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.