2018 Ford F-150
FX4 XTR/302A/Nav/Power Htd Seats/Rev Cam,Sensors
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9145939
- Stock #: B3824(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP7JKE83007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 56,900 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner!! Local Langley Truck with NO Accident Claims and Only 56,900 Kms.. In Excellent Condition, Inside and Out!! Full Service Records from Dams Ford on File!!
2018 Ford F150 XLT XTR with the 302A Package and the FX4 Package, 4x4 Crew Cab, 2.7L Eco-Boost, 10 Speed Select Shift Automatic, Options Include Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Back Up Camera, Reverse Sensors, Power Pedals, Remote Start, Power Siding Rear Window, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo, USB Inputs, Trailer Tow Package, 3.73 Electronic Locking Rear Axle, Trailer Back Up Assist, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box liner, Tailgate Step, Tonneau Cover and SO Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 56,900 Kms..
Vehicle Features
