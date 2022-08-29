Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9145939

9145939 Stock #: B3824(DL#31138)

B3824(DL#31138) VIN: 1FTEW1EP7JKE83007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 56,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.