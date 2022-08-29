Menu
2018 Ford F-150

56,900 KM

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

FX4 XTR/302A/Nav/Power Htd Seats/Rev Cam,Sensors

2018 Ford F-150

FX4 XTR/302A/Nav/Power Htd Seats/Rev Cam,Sensors

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

56,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9145939
  Stock #: B3824(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP7JKE83007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 56,900 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!! Local Langley Truck with NO Accident Claims and Only 56,900 Kms.. In Excellent Condition, Inside and Out!! Full Service Records from Dams Ford on File!! 

 

2018 Ford F150 XLT XTR with the 302A Package and the FX4 Package, 4x4 Crew Cab, 2.7L Eco-Boost, 10 Speed Select Shift Automatic, Options Include Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Back Up Camera, Reverse Sensors, Power Pedals, Remote Start, Power Siding Rear Window, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo, USB Inputs, Trailer Tow Package, 3.73 Electronic Locking Rear Axle, Trailer Back Up Assist, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box liner, Tailgate Step, Tonneau Cover and SO Much More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 56,900 Kms.. 

 

!!!  FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $41,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3824.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

