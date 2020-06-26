Menu
$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2018 Ford F-350

FX4 Crew Dually Diesel, Nav, Leather, Heated Seats

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,352KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5313179
  • Stock #: B3280(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FT8W3DT9JEB45730
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email)))..

Hard To Find F350 Dually!! One Owner, Local B.C. Truck with No Accident Claims.. Only 42,352 Kms..

2018 Ford F350 XLT FX4 4x4, Crew Cab Dual Rear Wheels, 8 Ft. Box, 6.7L Diesel Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Power Seat, Power Pedals, Power Extending and Folding Mirrors, Built In Safe, Fifth Wheel Prep Package, In Box Wiring, Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 4.10 Axle Ratio, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tailgate Step, Fog Lights, Extended Side Step Bars and So Much More..

Factory Warranty.. Only 42,352 Kms..

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced At Only $62,900.00..
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 Carproof/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3280..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection

