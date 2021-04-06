Menu
2018 Ford F-350

152,920 KM

Details Description Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

XLT 4WD LB CREW DIESEL PWR SEAT BIG SCREEN

2018 Ford F-350

XLT 4WD LB CREW DIESEL PWR SEAT BIG SCREEN

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

152,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6841943
  Stock #: 13760
  VIN: 1FT8W3BT0JEB13915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13760
  • Mileage 152,920 KM

Vehicle Description

How about this great vehicle! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Hubcaps
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

