2018 FORD FIESTA TITANIUM

SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON START, SONY SPEAKER SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, AMBIENT LIGHTING, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER OPTIONS

AVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONS

STOCK # P215039
PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES
DEALER # 31301

2018 Ford Fiesta

86,059 KM

Details Description

$15,996

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fiesta

TITANIUM HATCH

2018 Ford Fiesta

TITANIUM HATCH

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$15,996

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,059KM
VIN 3FADP4FJ3JM120545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215039
  • Mileage 86,059 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD FIESTA TITANIUMSUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON START, SONY SPEAKER SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, AMBIENT LIGHTING, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER OPTIONSAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P215039PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

$15,996

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2018 Ford Fiesta