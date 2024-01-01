$15,996+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fiesta
TITANIUM HATCH
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$15,996
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P215039
- Mileage 86,059 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 FORD FIESTA TITANIUMSUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON START, SONY SPEAKER SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, AMBIENT LIGHTING, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER OPTIONSAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P215039PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...
