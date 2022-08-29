Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

75,675 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE FWD - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2018 Ford Fusion

SE FWD - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,675KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9143107
  • Stock #: LA3252A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H75JR237050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LA3252A
  • Mileage 75,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling, and a huge array of tech features, the Ford Fusion is a great choice for a midsize sedan. -Edmunds This 2018 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Langley.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 75,675 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Fusion's trim level is SE FWD. The most popular car in the Ford Fusion lineup is the SE model which comes with some very impressive features. These features include power front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an upgraded 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM radio, SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, LED signature lighting and push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Sync, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0H75JR237050.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

