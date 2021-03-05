+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Just taken off our fleet is this nice 2018 Ford Transit 150 Low Roof 8 Passenger van. Comes with the powerful 3.5L Eco Boost V6 and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options with this van as well. Brand new tires and rear brakes.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/CD Stereo with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Full Trailer Tow Package with Brake Controller, Rear Air and Heat, Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more.
Van comes with 52,000 original kms.
