Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Transit 150

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit 150

2018 Ford Transit 150

XL 8 PASS 3.5L ECO BOOST V6 6 SPD AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit 150

XL 8 PASS 3.5L ECO BOOST V6 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6638795
  • Stock #: T1869
  • VIN: 1FMZK1YG9JKB19160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just taken off our fleet is this nice 2018 Ford Transit 150 Low Roof 8 Passenger van. Comes with the powerful 3.5L Eco Boost V6 and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options with this van as well. Brand new tires and rear brakes.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/CD Stereo with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Full Trailer Tow Package with Brake Controller, Rear Air and Heat, Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more.

 

Van comes with 52,000 original kms.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2016 Honda Pilot EX-...
 75,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Savana 2500...
 7,800 KM
$35,495 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 17,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory