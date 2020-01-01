Menu
2018 Ford Transit 250

MID ROOF 3.7L V6 6 SPD AUTO

2018 Ford Transit 250

MID ROOF 3.7L V6 6 SPD AUTO

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale Price

$33,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,842KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4459917
  • Stock #: T1987
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CMXJKB48438
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

Great deal on this Mid Roof Transit!

Just back from lease is this low km 2018 Ford Transit 250 Mid Roof powered by the 3.7L TIVCT V6 and mated to the smooth 6 Spd Select Shift Transmission. Lots of nice options on this one as well.

  • Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power and Heated Mirrors, Block Heater, Cruise, AM/FM/CD with Sync and Bluetooth, Reverse Back Up Camera, Stability Control, Passenger Door Running Board, Reverse Park Aid and much more.

This van has only 13,842 original km's.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # T1987

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot. 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

