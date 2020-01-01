Menu
2018 Ford Transit 350

XLT MID ROOF 15 PASSENGER 3.5L ECO 6 SPD AUTO

2018 Ford Transit 350

XLT MID ROOF 15 PASSENGER 3.5L ECO 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale Price

$37,330

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,800KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4459989
  • Stock #: T1855
  • VIN: 1FBAX2CG9JKA22268
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
15

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

Stylish 15 Passenger Transit in nice shape!

Looking to move up to 15 people in a well priced Transit Van then this will be perfect. 2018 Ford Transit 350 Mid Roof XLT 15 Passenger powered by the powerful 3.5L Eco Boost V6 and mated to a Select Shift 6 Spd Automatic. Black exterior with full pewter interior as well. Comes with lots of great options.

  • Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Alarm, Reverse Park Aid, AM/FM with Sync 3 and Navigation, HD Alternator, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Passenger Side Running Board, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Back Up Camera, Rear Air and Heat, and much more.

Van has 83,800 well pampered km's.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # T1855

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire

