2018 Ford Transit

150 LOW ROOF 3.7L V6 6 SPD AUTO

2018 Ford Transit

150 LOW ROOF 3.7L V6 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale Price

$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4403445
  • Stock #: T1911
  • VIN: 1FTYE1YM2JKB48688
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

Very nice low roof 150 Transit with low km.

A really nice shape 2018 Ford Transit 150 Low Roof cargo van with 130" Wheelbase. Powered by a 3.7L V6 and mated to the 6 Spd Auto Select Automatic Transmission. Van comes with lots of options including:

Air Conditioning, Power WIndows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tilt, AM/FM/Bluetooth Stereo, Back Up Camera, 2 x 12V Accessory Power, Reverse Park Aid and much more.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # T1911

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot.

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire

