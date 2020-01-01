Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Transit

250 LOW ROOF EXTD 3.7L V6 6 SPD AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit

250 LOW ROOF EXTD 3.7L V6 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$29,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4411869
  • Stock #: T1908
  • VIN: 1FTYR2YM3JKB10249
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

Need a nice 3/4 Ton Low Roof Transit with extra space?

Then this 2018 Ford Transit 250 Extended Low Roof is perfect for you. Lots of room in this one and plenty of power to get it around with the 3,7L TIVCT V6 mated to the 6 Spd Select Shift Automatic. Comes equipped with lots of options to enjoy.

  • Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt, AM/FM/CD with SYNC, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Full Vinyl Flooring, Reverse Park Aid, and much more.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # T1908

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Rental

2018 Ford Transit Co...
 13,500 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit XL...
 45,500 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit T3...
 15,000 KM
$33,550 + tax & lic
Canadian Car and Truck Rental

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Send A Message