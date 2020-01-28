2018 Ford Transit

- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Third Passenger Door
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Warranty
- Balance of Factory Warranty
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Conventional Spare Tire
