Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Transit

XLT 3.5L ECO V6 6 SPD AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit

XLT 3.5L ECO V6 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4532004
  • Stock #: T1766
  • VIN: 1FMZK1CG5JKA06393
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
10
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Rental

2019 Ford Transit 25...
 10,000 KM
$39,330 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit 25...
 13,000 KM
$34,770 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 44,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
Canadian Car and Truck Rental

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Send A Message