$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit Connect
XLT w/Single Sliding Door * Local, No Accidents*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROZEN WHITE METALLIC
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 109,887 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN! 🛠️ READY TO WORK: 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van
Stop by today to check out this Local Lower Mainland, No Accident 2018 Ford Transit Connect. Perfectly upfitted and ready to join your fleet, this van is designed for maximum efficiency and organization.
HARD-TO-FIND WORK READY FEATURES:
- Fully Equipped: Includes Interior Bulkhead, Custom Shelving, and a heavy-duty Roof Ladder Rack.
- On-the-Go Power: Integrated Power Inverter for your tools and electronics.
- Safety First: Rear Camera, Rear Parking Aid Sensors, and Blind Spot Mirrors.
KEY VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:
- Reliability: Flexible Fuel Engine with Engine Block Heater.
- Comfort: Cruise Control, Cloth Seats (6-way manual driver), and A/C.
- Convenience: Power Heated Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, and LED Rear Cargo Lighting.
- Durability: Vinyl floor covering and heavy-duty load floor tie-downs for easy cleanup.
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Exterior: Dark Shadow Grey bumpers, 16" wheels, and manual sliding doors.
- Technology: AM/FM/CD Stereo with Auxiliary input.
- Safety: AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, SecuriLock Anti-Theft, and a full suite of side/curtain airbags.
This local van is the ultimate mobile workstation for contractors, delivery drivers, or small business owners.
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
CRUISE CONTROL
PWR ADJUST/HEATED MIRRORS
CD+AM/FM RADIO W/REAR CAMERA
REAR CARGO AREA LIGHT - LED
REAR PARKING AID SENSOR
CLOTH SEATS
6-WAY MANUAL DRVR W/FLIP PSGR
FLEXIBLE FUEL
EXTERIOR
BLIND SPOT MIRRORS
BUMPERS, DARK SHADOW GREY
DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
DOORS, MANUAL SLIDING
HEADLAMPS, HALOGEN
MIRRORS, MANUAL BLACK
MOULDING, BODY SIDE
WHEELS, 16"
WHEEL COVERS
WIPERS, VARIABLE INTERVAL
INTERIOR
AM/FM STEREO
AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT JACK
CUPHOLDERS (2)
FLOOR COVERING, VINYL
OVERHEAD STORAGE SYSTEM
TIE DOWNS, LOAD FLOOR
STEERING WHEEL, TILT/TELES
FUNCTIONAL
A/C, MANUAL
BRAKES, ANTI-LOCK
ELECTRONIC POWER ASSISTED
STEERING (EPAS)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
TIRE, FULL SIZE SPARE
SAFETY/SECURITY
ADVANCETRAC W/
ROLL STABILITY CONTROL
AIRBAGS, FR/SIDE DRVR/PASS
SAFETY BELTS, ADJUSTABLE
SECURILOCK ANTI-THEFT SYS
SIDE AIR BAGS
SIDE AIR CURTAINS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYS
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
