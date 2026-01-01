Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>JUST IN! 🛠️ READY TO WORK: 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van</p><p class=MsoNormal>Stop by today to check out this Local Lower Mainland, No Accident 2018 Ford Transit Connect. Perfectly upfitted and ready to join your fleet, this van is designed for maximum efficiency and organization. </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>HARD-TO-FIND WORK READY FEATURES:</u></strong></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal>Fully Equipped: Includes Interior Bulkhead, Custom Shelving, and a heavy-duty Roof Ladder Rack.</li><li class=MsoNormal>On-the-Go Power: Integrated Power Inverter for your tools and electronics.</li><li class=MsoNormal>Safety First: Rear Camera, Rear Parking Aid Sensors, and Blind Spot Mirrors. </li></ul><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>KEY VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:</u></strong></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal>Reliability: Flexible Fuel Engine with Engine Block Heater.</li><li class=MsoNormal>Comfort: Cruise Control, Cloth Seats (6-way manual driver), and A/C.</li><li class=MsoNormal>Convenience: Power Heated Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, and LED Rear Cargo Lighting.</li><li class=MsoNormal>Durability: Vinyl floor covering and heavy-duty load floor tie-downs for easy cleanup. </li></ul><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>SPECIFICATIONS:</u></strong></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal>Exterior: Dark Shadow Grey bumpers, 16 wheels, and manual sliding doors.</li><li class=MsoNormal>Technology: AM/FM/CD Stereo with Auxiliary input.</li><li class=MsoNormal>Safety: AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, SecuriLock Anti-Theft, and a full suite of side/curtain airbags. </li></ul><p class=MsoNormal>This local van is the ultimate mobile workstation for contractors, delivery drivers, or small business owners. </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u> </u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>ENGINE BLOCK HEATER</p><p class=MsoNormal>CRUISE CONTROL</p><p class=MsoNormal>PWR ADJUST/HEATED MIRRORS</p><p class=MsoNormal>CD+AM/FM RADIO W/REAR CAMERA</p><p class=MsoNormal>REAR CARGO AREA LIGHT - LED</p><p class=MsoNormal>REAR PARKING AID SENSOR</p><p class=MsoNormal>CLOTH SEATS</p><p class=MsoNormal>6-WAY MANUAL DRVR W/FLIP PSGR</p><p class=MsoNormal>FLEXIBLE FUEL</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>EXTERIOR</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> BLIND SPOT MIRRORS</p><p class=MsoNormal> BUMPERS, DARK SHADOW GREY</p><p class=MsoNormal> DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS</p><p class=MsoNormal> DOORS, MANUAL SLIDING</p><p class=MsoNormal> HEADLAMPS, HALOGEN</p><p class=MsoNormal> MIRRORS, MANUAL BLACK</p><p class=MsoNormal> MOULDING, BODY SIDE</p><p class=MsoNormal> WHEELS, 16</p><p class=MsoNormal> WHEEL COVERS</p><p class=MsoNormal> WIPERS, VARIABLE INTERVAL</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>INTERIOR</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> AM/FM STEREO</p><p class=MsoNormal> AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT JACK</p><p class=MsoNormal> CUPHOLDERS (2)</p><p class=MsoNormal> FLOOR COVERING, VINYL</p><p class=MsoNormal> OVERHEAD STORAGE SYSTEM</p><p class=MsoNormal> TIE DOWNS, LOAD FLOOR</p><p class=MsoNormal> STEERING WHEEL, TILT/TELES</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>FUNCTIONAL</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> A/C, MANUAL</p><p class=MsoNormal> BRAKES, ANTI-LOCK</p><p class=MsoNormal> ELECTRONIC POWER ASSISTED</p><p class=MsoNormal> STEERING (EPAS)</p><p class=MsoNormal> REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p class=MsoNormal> TIRE, FULL SIZE SPARE</p><p class=MsoNormal> WINDOWS/DOOR LOCKS, POWER A/C, MANUAL</p><p class=MsoNormal> BRAKES, ANTI-LOCK</p><p class=MsoNormal> ELECTRONIC POWER ASSISTED</p><p class=MsoNormal>   STEERING (EPAS)</p><p class=MsoNormal> REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p class=MsoNormal> TIRE, FULL SIZE SPARE</p><p class=MsoNormal> WINDOWS/DOOR LOCKS, POWER</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>SAFETY/SECURITY</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> ADVANCETRAC W/</p><p class=MsoNormal> ROLL STABILITY CONTROL</p><p class=MsoNormal> AIRBAGS, FR/SIDE DRVR/PASS</p><p class=MsoNormal> SAFETY BELTS, ADJUSTABLE</p><p class=MsoNormal> SECURILOCK ANTI-THEFT SYS</p><p class=MsoNormal> SIDE AIR BAGS</p><p class=MsoNormal> SIDE AIR CURTAINS</p><p class=MsoNormal> TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYS</p><p> </p><p>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p> </p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p>Langley BC</p><p>V3A 4E2</p><p>VSA : 31259</p>

2018 Ford Transit Connect

109,887 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT w/Single Sliding Door * Local, No Accidents*

Watch This Vehicle
13486655

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT w/Single Sliding Door * Local, No Accidents*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

  1. 1768696197
  2. 1768696197
  3. 1768696198
  4. 1768696197
  5. 1768696197
  6. 1768696198
  7. 1768696198
  8. 1768696198
  9. 1768696198
  10. 1768696198
  11. 1768696198
  12. 1768696198
  13. 1768696198
  14. 1768696198
  15. 1768696198
  16. 1768696198
  17. 1768696198
  18. 1768696198
  19. 1768696198
  20. 1768696198
  21. 1768696198
  22. 1768696198
  23. 1768696198
  24. 1768696198
  25. 1768696198
  26. 1768696198
  27. 1768696198
  28. 1768696198
  29. 1768696198
  30. 1768696198
  31. 1768696198
  32. 1768696198
  33. 1768696198
  34. 1768696198
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,887KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7E72J1380943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROZEN WHITE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 109,887 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN! 🛠️ READY TO WORK: 2018 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van

Stop by today to check out this Local Lower Mainland, No Accident 2018 Ford Transit Connect. Perfectly upfitted and ready to join your fleet, this van is designed for maximum efficiency and organization. 

HARD-TO-FIND WORK READY FEATURES:

  • Fully Equipped: Includes Interior Bulkhead, Custom Shelving, and a heavy-duty Roof Ladder Rack.
  • On-the-Go Power: Integrated Power Inverter for your tools and electronics.
  • Safety First: Rear Camera, Rear Parking Aid Sensors, and Blind Spot Mirrors. 

KEY VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Reliability: Flexible Fuel Engine with Engine Block Heater.
  • Comfort: Cruise Control, Cloth Seats (6-way manual driver), and A/C.
  • Convenience: Power Heated Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, and LED Rear Cargo Lighting.
  • Durability: Vinyl floor covering and heavy-duty load floor tie-downs for easy cleanup. 

SPECIFICATIONS:

  • Exterior: Dark Shadow Grey bumpers, 16" wheels, and manual sliding doors.
  • Technology: AM/FM/CD Stereo with Auxiliary input.
  • Safety: AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, SecuriLock Anti-Theft, and a full suite of side/curtain airbags. 

This local van is the ultimate mobile workstation for contractors, delivery drivers, or small business owners. 

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

CRUISE CONTROL

PWR ADJUST/HEATED MIRRORS

CD+AM/FM RADIO W/REAR CAMERA

REAR CARGO AREA LIGHT - LED

REAR PARKING AID SENSOR

CLOTH SEATS

6-WAY MANUAL DRVR W/FLIP PSGR

FLEXIBLE FUEL

EXTERIOR

 BLIND SPOT MIRRORS

 BUMPERS, DARK SHADOW GREY

 DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

 DOORS, MANUAL SLIDING

 HEADLAMPS, HALOGEN

 MIRRORS, MANUAL BLACK

 MOULDING, BODY SIDE

 WHEELS, 16"

 WHEEL COVERS

 WIPERS, VARIABLE INTERVAL

INTERIOR

 AM/FM STEREO

 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT JACK

 CUPHOLDERS (2)

 FLOOR COVERING, VINYL

 OVERHEAD STORAGE SYSTEM

 TIE DOWNS, LOAD FLOOR

 STEERING WHEEL, TILT/TELES

FUNCTIONAL

 A/C, MANUAL

 BRAKES, ANTI-LOCK

 ELECTRONIC POWER ASSISTED

 STEERING (EPAS)

 REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

 TIRE, FULL SIZE SPARE

 WINDOWS/DOOR LOCKS, POWER A/C, MANUAL

 BRAKES, ANTI-LOCK

 ELECTRONIC POWER ASSISTED

   STEERING (EPAS)

 REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

 TIRE, FULL SIZE SPARE

 WINDOWS/DOOR LOCKS, POWER

SAFETY/SECURITY

 ADVANCETRAC W/

 ROLL STABILITY CONTROL

 AIRBAGS, FR/SIDE DRVR/PASS

 SAFETY BELTS, ADJUSTABLE

 SECURILOCK ANTI-THEFT SYS

 SIDE AIR BAGS

 SIDE AIR CURTAINS

 TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYS

 

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

VSA : 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

-446
-997
100A
525
582
6B
76R
90M
Z2

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoworld

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus *New Transmission,Nav,Rear DVD, Pkg 29L* for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus *New Transmission,Nav,Rear DVD, Pkg 29L* 156,874 KM $12,854 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan NV200 S Cargo Van *No Accidents, Shelving, Power Group* for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Nissan NV200 S Cargo Van *No Accidents, Shelving, Power Group* 58,112 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Charger SRT8 Super Bee No Accidents 5 of 425 Made, Sunroof for sale in Langley, BC
2009 Dodge Charger SRT8 Super Bee No Accidents 5 of 425 Made, Sunroof 68,557 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2018 Ford Transit Connect