Great little Transit Connect here!

Recently available is this very nice 2018 Ford Transit Connect XLT with low km's. Powered by a 2.5L 4 Cyl and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic with Select Shift. This Connect is great on fuel and drives great. Comes equipped with lots of options in the XLT Trim level.

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/SYNC Stereo with Bluetooth, Tilt, Cruise, and much more.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # T2138

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot.