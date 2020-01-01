Menu
2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale Price

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4465956
  • Stock #: T2138
  • VIN: NM0LS7F77J1370083
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
2

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

Great little Transit Connect here!

Recently available is this very nice 2018 Ford Transit Connect XLT with low km's. Powered by a 2.5L 4 Cyl and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic with Select Shift. This Connect is great on fuel and drives great. Comes equipped with lots of options in the XLT Trim level.

  • Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, AM/FM/SYNC Stereo with Bluetooth, Tilt, Cruise, and much more.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # T2138

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

