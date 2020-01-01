2018 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist

