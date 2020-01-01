Menu
2018 GMC Acadia

41,127 KM

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Denali AWD, Tech Pkg, Pano Roof, Nav, 360 Camera

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

41,127KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6213219
  • Stock #: B3494(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLS7JZ155954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 41,127 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..

Immaculate!! One Owner, Local B.C. Top Model Acadia Denali with No Accident Claims.. Only 41,127 Kms..
6 Passenger.. Comes with 2 Sets of Tires, Winter and Summer..

2018 GMC Acadia DENALI AWD with the Technology Package, 3.6L V6 w/VVT, Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Automatic Breaking, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Skyscape Power Sunroof, Denali Appointed Leather Interior, HD Surround Vision, Automatic Park Assist, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Wifi Hotspot, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Driver Alert Package, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Remote Start, LED Headlights, Auto HighBeam, Handsfree Power Liftgate, Auto Wipers, Tow Package, Bose Sound, Bluetooth Streaming, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Variable Real Time Damping Suspension, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels and So Much More!!

Warranty Remaining.. Only 41,127  Kms..
 
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

