+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..
Immaculate!! One Owner, Local B.C. Top Model Acadia Denali with No Accident Claims.. Only 41,127 Kms..
6 Passenger.. Comes with 2 Sets of Tires, Winter and Summer..
2018 GMC Acadia DENALI AWD with the Technology Package, 3.6L V6 w/VVT, Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Automatic Breaking, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Skyscape Power Sunroof, Denali Appointed Leather Interior, HD Surround Vision, Automatic Park Assist, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Wifi Hotspot, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Driver Alert Package, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Remote Start, LED Headlights, Auto HighBeam, Handsfree Power Liftgate, Auto Wipers, Tow Package, Bose Sound, Bluetooth Streaming, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Variable Real Time Damping Suspension, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels and So Much More!!
Warranty Remaining.. Only 41,127 Kms..
!!! CHRISTMAS SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $41,900.00.. MSRP was Almost $62,000.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3494..
Dealer# 31138..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8