2018 GMC Canyon

33,236 KM

Details

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
SLT 4x4, Crew Long Box, Nav, Leather, Driver Alert

Location

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

33,236KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7225580
  Stock #: B3615(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1GTG6DEN1J1124234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,236 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  

To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email        

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Only 33,236 Kms and No Accident Claims!! 

2018 GMC Canyon SLT 4x4, Crew Cab, Long Wheel Base, 3.6L V6 VVT Motor, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Wifi Hotspot, Remote Start, Tow Package, Rear Sliding Window, Bose Sound, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels and So Much More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 33,236 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $43,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3615.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

