2018 GMC Savana 2500

24,000 KM

$27,777

+ tax & licensing
$27,777

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2018 GMC Savana 2500

2018 GMC Savana 2500

2018 GMC Savana 2500

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$27,777

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6343118
  Stock #: T2284
  VIN: 1GTW7AFG3J1331117

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Commercial Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van 135" Wheelbase, 4.3L V6 Gas, Automatic, Airconditioning, Cloth Buket Seats, Cruise Control, Bulk head, Rubber Cargo Floor Liner, Only 24,000kms!!

Call us at 604-882-2277 to see this van today!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

