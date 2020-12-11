+ taxes & licensing
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
2018 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van 135" Wheelbase, 4.3L V6 Gas, Automatic, Airconditioning, Cloth Buket Seats, Cruise Control, Bulk head, Rubber Cargo Floor Liner, Only 24,000kms!!
Call us at 604-882-2277 to see this van today!
