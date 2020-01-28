Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4, Crew, 5.3L, Heated Seats, Rev Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4, Crew, 5.3L, Heated Seats, Rev Camera

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,569KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4570350
  • Stock #: B3311(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC4JG548764
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA


Extra Clean, One Owner, Local BC Truck with NO Accidents or Claims.. Only 33,569 Kms.. Factory Warranty Remaining..

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, 8 Inch Colour Touch Screen, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, 4G Lite WiFi, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Trailer Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, On Star, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Fog Lights, HID Headlights, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Folding Tonneau Cover and Much More..

Warranty Remaining!! Only 33,569 Kms..


!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $38,900.00..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!


Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..


 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..


 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!


 Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...


 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..


 Text:

 604.802.7113..


Website:

www.CARBOYZ.CA


Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3311..

Dealer # 31138.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2010 Hyundai Genesis...
 54,823 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,190 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-350 Lari...
 139,670 KM
$43,900 + tax & lic
Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269

Send A Message