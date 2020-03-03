#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
$45,900.00
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Local B.C, One Owner Luxury Truck with Only 30,859 Kms..
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, ALL TERRAIN Premium Package, Z71 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist, Factory Remote Start, Bluetooth, Bose Sound, Wireless Charging, Satellite Radio, USB, Auxiliary and SD Inputs, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, LED Head Lamps, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner, Tonneau Cover, 20 Inch XD Wheels with BFG All Terrain K02 Tires and More.
Warranty Remaining.. Only 30,859 Kms..
Priced at Only $45,900.00
