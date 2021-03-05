Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 3500

102,830 KM

Details Description Features

$67,488

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

HD SLE CREW SB 4WD DIESEL LEATHER CAMERA LIKE NEW!

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

102,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6643028
  • Stock #: 13682
  • VIN: 1GT42WCY1JF159379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13682
  • Mileage 102,830 KM

Vehicle Description

What a great deal on this 2018 GMC! Generously equipped and boasting stylish interior comfort, this vehicle challenges all competitors, regardless of price and class! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: an outside temperature display, an overhead console, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
short box
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Bed Rails
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

