2018 GMC Sierra 3500

22,783 KM

Details

$86,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
$86,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

Denali Z714x4, Diesel, Nav, Sunroof, 5th Wheel Pkg

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

Denali Z714x4, Diesel, Nav, Sunroof, 5th Wheel Pkg

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$86,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,783KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7435133
  • Stock #: B3640(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GT42YEY6JF272527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely Like New!! One Owner, Local White Truck with NO Accident Claims. .Extra's Include a Bedlocker Power Sliding Tonneau Cover and a Companion 5th Wheel Hitch Installed.. Only 22,783 Kms!!

 

2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali, Z71 4x4 Off Road Package, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Driver Alert Package, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Pedals, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Exhaust Brake, HD Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Power Folding Tow Mirrors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, Bose Sound, USB Inputs, Wireless Charging, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..

 

Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 22,783 Kms.!

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $86,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website: 

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3640.. 

Dealer# 31138..  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Balance of Factory Warranty
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

