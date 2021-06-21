2018 GMC Sierra 3500

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Absolutely Like New!! One Owner, Local White Truck with NO Accident Claims. .Extra's Include a Bedlocker Power Sliding Tonneau Cover and a Companion 5th Wheel Hitch Installed.. Only 22,783 Kms!!
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali, Z71 4x4 Off Road Package, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Driver Alert Package, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Pedals, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Exhaust Brake, HD Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Power Folding Tow Mirrors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, Bose Sound, USB Inputs, Wireless Charging, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..
Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 22,783 Kms.!
