2018 GMC Sierra 3500
SLT Z71 4x4 Diesel, 6" BDS LIFT, 37's, Low Kms!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8936203
- Stock #: B3789(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GT42XCY1JF173014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 47,838 Kms!! One Owner Truck with NO Accident Claims!!
Thousands in Extra's Including a 6 Inch BDS Lift with Fox Shocks, 37x12.50x20 Inch All Terrain Tires on Fuel Rims, Painted to Match Pocket Style Fender Flares, Westin HDX Side Step Bars..
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Pedals, Memory Seat, Wireless Charging, WiFi HotSpot, Remote Start, Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Prep Package for 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch, 3.73 Rear Axle, Power Folding Folding Tow Mirrors, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, HID Head Lamps, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 47,838 Kms..
Priced at Only $83,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Vehicle Features
