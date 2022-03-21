Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

47,838 KM

Details Description Features

$83,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$83,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 3500

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT Z71 4x4 Diesel, 6" BDS LIFT, 37's, Low Kms!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT Z71 4x4 Diesel, 6" BDS LIFT, 37's, Low Kms!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$83,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,838KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8936203
  • Stock #: B3789(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GT42XCY1JF173014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 47,838 Kms!! One Owner Truck with NO Accident Claims!! 

Thousands in Extra's Including a 6 Inch BDS Lift with Fox Shocks, 37x12.50x20 Inch All Terrain Tires on Fuel Rims, Painted to Match Pocket Style Fender Flares, Westin HDX Side Step Bars..

 

2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Pedals, Memory Seat, Wireless Charging, WiFi HotSpot, Remote Start, Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Prep Package for 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch, 3.73 Rear Axle, Power Folding Folding Tow Mirrors, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, HID Head Lamps, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 47,838 Kms.. 

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $83,900.00.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3793.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2018 GMC Sierra 3500...
 47,838 KM
$83,900 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 292,286 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer L...
 128,464 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory