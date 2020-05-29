+ taxes & licensing
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this 2018 Yukon Denali 4WD with only 18,000km! The 2018 GMC Yukon Denali, fully loaded with the panoramic sunroof, retractable assist steps, third row seating, and Magnetic ride control~
This GMC Yukon Denali features a 6.2L V8 that makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft and is matched with the new 10-speed and standard all-wheel drive!
The equipment this GMC Yukon Denali includes are heavy-duty trailering package, integrated trailer brake controller, transmission oil cooler, magnetic ride control suspension, 20-inch wheels, HID headlights, eight-inch customizable driver information display, active noise cancellation, push-button engine start, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, safety alert driver's seat, wireless smartphone charging, power liftgate, power-folding side mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, front bucket seats, heated steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, heated and cooled front seats, power release second-row seats, power-folding third row, garage door opener, power tilt-and-telescopic steering, rear cross traffic alert, and much more!
3 Month Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
