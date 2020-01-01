Menu
2018 Honda Accord

LX WITH AUTONOMOUS BRAKING

2018 Honda Accord

LX WITH AUTONOMOUS BRAKING

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,700KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4450701
  • Stock #: C182916
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F13JA803631
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2018 HONDA ACCORD LX SEDAN, AUTO, HEATED POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, HONDA SENSE (COLLISION PREVENTION WITH AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL), REMOTE/PUSH START, WIFI, ALLOYS, ECON MODE

** $2495 FOR OPTIONAL WHEEL PACKAGE **

BALANCE OF HONDA FACTORY WARRANTY

$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

STOCK # C182916

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Auto Start or Remote Start

Send A Message