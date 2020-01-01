20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
+ taxes & licensing
2018 HONDA ACCORD LX SEDAN, AUTO, HEATED POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, HONDA SENSE (COLLISION PREVENTION WITH AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL), REMOTE/PUSH START, WIFI, ALLOYS, ECON MODE
** $2495 FOR OPTIONAL WHEEL PACKAGE **
BALANCE OF HONDA FACTORY WARRANTY
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC
STOCK # C182916
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4