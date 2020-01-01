2018 HONDA ACCORD LX SEDAN, AUTO, HEATED POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, HONDA SENSE (COLLISION PREVENTION WITH AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL), REMOTE/PUSH START, WIFI, ALLOYS, ECON MODE ** $2495 FOR OPTIONAL WHEEL PACKAGE ** BALANCE OF HONDA FACTORY WARRANTY



$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC



STOCK # C182916

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Steering Wheel Controls

Adaptive Cruise Control

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features WiFi Hotspot

LANE DEPARTURE ALERT

Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning

Theft Deterrent/Alarm

Remote / Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning A/C

Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Backup / Rear View Camera

Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.