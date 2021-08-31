Menu
2018 Honda Civic

35,557 KM

Details

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE Touring

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,557KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7670578
  Stock #: TA21157A

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TA21157A
  • Mileage 35,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 35,557 Miles! This Honda Civic Coupe boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* This Honda Civic Coupe Features the Following Options *VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters,, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

