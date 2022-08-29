Menu
2018 Honda Civic

76,880 KM

Details Description Features

$39,966

$39,966
$39,966

$39,966

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Type R Hatch

2018 Honda Civic

Type R Hatch

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$39,966

+ taxes & licensing

76,880KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9096709
  • Stock #: P214592
  • VIN: SHHFK8G36JU300971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P214592
  • Mileage 76,880 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Honda-Civic_Type_R-2018-id9091779.html

Vehicle Features

2018 HONDA CIVIC TYPE R 6 SPEED - NAVIGATION - back UP CAMERA - 20 INCH TYPE R WHEELS SPOILER - INTERIOR RED AND EXTERIOR WHITE ONE ON THE BEST COMBO... KEYLESS ENTRY AND PUSH START ------ 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS AT ALLLLL.... EASY FINANCING PLANS -...

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

