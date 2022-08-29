$CALL+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
778-780-2405
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
69,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9118546
- Stock #: PB1406
- VIN: 5FNRL6H88JB511406
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,700 KM
Vehicle Description
With an updated look, upgraded mechanics, and full complement of connected and safety tech, the 2018 Honda Odyssey reaffirms its place as a minivan benchmark, says Edmunds.
With an updated look, upgraded mechanics, and full complement of connected and safety tech, the 2018 Honda Odyssey reaffirms its place as a minivan benchmark, says Edmunds. This 2018 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey is here and its mighty impressive. Loaded with new features and technologies, the Odyssey now offers more convenience, more connectivity and more fun than ever before. From information and entertainment to trip-enhancing convenience, this is one minivan that aims to impress you and any passengers on board. This van has 69,700 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Odyssey's trim level is Touring. The top-of-the-line Touring trim makes this Odyssey the ultimate minivan. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, 11-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a hands-free power tailgate, a power moonroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, HondaVAC vacuum system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless charging, rear seat monitor, How much Farther? app, in-car PA system, Honda Sensing Technologies which includes safety tech like adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes.
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8