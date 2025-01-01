Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214</p>

2018 Honda Pilot

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12609676

2018 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi AWD

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1749166956448
  2. 1749166957091
  3. 1749166957512
  4. 1749166957967
  5. 1749166958431
  6. 1749166958917
  7. 1749166959338
  8. 1749166959777
  9. 1749166960246
  10. 1749166960681
  11. 1749166961125
  12. 1749166961570
  13. 1749166962087
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H75JB500728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi AWD for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi AWD 43,000 KM $28,850 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Langley, BC
2015 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 121,000 KM $13,850 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru Crosstrek PREMIUM W/Eyesight Pkg for sale in Langley, BC
2024 Subaru Crosstrek PREMIUM W/Eyesight Pkg 38,000 KM $26,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2018 Honda Pilot