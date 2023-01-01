Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai KONA

59,771 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate AWD w/Colour Pack *Nav, Leather*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate AWD w/Colour Pack *Nav, Leather*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

  1. 1695611202
  2. 1695611202
  3. 1695611202
  4. 1695611203
  5. 1695611202
  6. 1695611202
  7. 1695611202
  8. 1695611203
  9. 1695611203
  10. 1695611202
  11. 1695611202
  12. 1695611202
  13. 1695611202
  14. 1695611202
  15. 1695611202
  16. 1695611202
  17. 1695611202
  18. 1695611202
  19. 1695611202
  20. 1695611202
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,771KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465542
  • Stock #: 171795
  • VIN: KM8K5CA52JU171795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 171795
  • Mileage 59,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2023 Volkswagen Taos...
 8,487 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2023 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 8,486 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 214,243 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory