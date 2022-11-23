$25,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
778-780-2405
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L AWD SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
778-780-2405
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
116,009KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9366355
- Stock #: L1407B
- VIN: KM8J3CA45JU773812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1407B
- Mileage 116,009 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
Compare at $26510 - Pioneer value price is just $25990!
This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Langley.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 116,009 kms. It's ash black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L AWD SE. This Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD SE combines the versatility of a capable off roader and the luxury of a family SUV. Options include automatic full time all wheel drive, a power sunroof with power sunshade, aluminum alloy wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touchscreen, iPod and USB inputs, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three stage heated front power adjustable seats, heated rear bench seats, a heated leather and metal steering wheel, leather upholstered seats, blind spot detection, rear collision alert and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $193.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36209 ). See dealer for details.
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8