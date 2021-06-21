Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

69,869 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

S

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: CA21038A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour `
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CA21038A
  • Mileage 69,869 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jaguar F-PACE boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 20" 5 Spoke (Style 5035) -inc: grey diamond turned finish, Voice Recorder. This Jaguar F-PACE Comes Equipped with These Options: Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Jaguar Sequential Shift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/50R20 M+S All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Supercharged
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

