2018 Jaguar F-PACE

This Jaguar F-PACE boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 20" 5 Spoke (Style 5035) -inc: grey diamond turned finish, Voice Recorder.*This Jaguar F-PACE Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Jaguar Sequential Shift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/50R20 M+S All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8.
