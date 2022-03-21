$31,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2018 Jaguar XE
2018 Jaguar XE
Premium
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$31,966
+ taxes & licensing
62,042KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8814143
- Stock #: P214548
- VIN: SAJAJ4FX3JCP23212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P214548
- Mileage 62,042 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Navigation
Paddle Shifters
2.0L TURBO
BACK UP CAMERA
Blind Spot Detection
Power LEATHER Seats
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
UP TO 84 MONTHS TERM
OAC $0 DOWN FINANCING
OAC LOW INTEREST RATES
2018 JAGUAR XE 25T ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE
COLLISION AVOIDANCE WITH ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST (AEB)
UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS
OAC STOCK # P214548 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES DEALER # 31301
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4