Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2018 Jeep Compass

66,804 KM

Details

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk 4WD PWR HEATED LEATHER CAMERA 66KM

Trailhawk 4WD PWR HEATED LEATHER CAMERA 66KM

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Used
66,804KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB0JT139443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15217
  • Mileage 66,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

2018 Jeep Compass