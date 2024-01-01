$28,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk 4WD PWR HEATED LEATHER CAMERA 66KM
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
Used
66,804KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB0JT139443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15217
- Mileage 66,804 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
2018 Jeep Compass